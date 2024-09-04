Business Standard
IEX electricity volume jumps 36% YoY to 12,040 MU in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved electricity volume (including certificates) of 12,040 million units (MU) in August 2024, registering a growth of 35.8 % YoY basis.
According to government data published in August 2024, the country's energy consumption increased 5% YoY to 144.2 billion units.
The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 4,666 MU in August 2024 as compared to 3,810 MU in August 2023, registering an increase of 22.5%.
The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased 27.3% YoY to 3,485 4 MU in August 2024.
The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 886 MU during August 2024.
IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 871 MU volumes during August 2024 as compared to 242.30 MU in August 2023, up 259.5% YoY.
The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 849.3MU volume during August 2024 with a weighted average price was Rs 3.69 per unit from 159.7 MU recorded in August 2023, up 431.8% YoY.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 21.7 MU volume in August 2024 with average monthly price of Non-Solar- Rs 7.89 /unit.
A total of 21.16 lakh renewable energy certificate (RECs) (equivalent to 2,116 MU) were traded in the trading sessions held on 14 August 2024 and 28 August 2024, at a clearing price of Rs 118 /REC and Rs 115 /REC respectively.
The REC market recorded an all-time low price in the trading session held on 28th August 2024. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 11 September 2024 and 25 September 2024.
IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.2% to Rs 96.44 crore on 18.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 123.56 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of Indian Energy Exchange shed 0.63% to Rs 204.60 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

