Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 27.77 points or 0.85% at 3242.28 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.29%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.14%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.7%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.34%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.17%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.13%), ITI Ltd (down 0.82%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.8%), and Avantel Ltd (down 0.75%). On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 1.02%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.85%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 181.89 or 0.32% at 56243.87.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 57.14 points or 0.34% at 16705.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 105.7 points or 0.42% at 25174.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 275.77 points or 0.33% at 82279.67.

On BSE,1825 shares were trading in green, 2072 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

