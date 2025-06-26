Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering jumped 6.34% to Rs 184.45 after the company received an order worth Rs 535 crore from Camalco S.A, Cameroon to supply open top wagons.

The order comprises the manufacturing and supply of 560 open-top wagons valued at $32,760,000 (Rs 282 crore) along with a 20-year long-term maintenance contract worth $29,484,000 (Rs 253 crore).

Further, this initial order includes provision for additional order relating to supply of 1,040 Wagons in next 5 years, along with their long-term maintenance.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

 

The company has reported a 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

