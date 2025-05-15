Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Fluoro Carbons standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.85% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.17% in the March 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 10.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 17.62% in the March 2025 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

H P Cotton Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon