US dollar index speculative net longs hover around one-year high
US dollar index continue to hold on to net longs near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 3617 contracts in the data reported through March 24, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing an increase of 76 net positions compared to the previous week.
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST