Monday, February 16, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

US dollar index speculative shorts edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

US dollar index speculators marginally reduced net short positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 729 contracts in the data reported through February 10, 2026, showing a decrease of 123 net short positions compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

RBI tightens capital market exposure norms

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Banks allowed to finance acquisitions up to 20% of their eligible capital base, says RBI

Banks allowed to finance acquisitions up to 20% of their eligible capital base, says RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayJee Mains Result 2026IBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast