Texmaco Rail & Engineering receives order of Rs 27.67 cr from South Western Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order from South Western Railway for undertaking comprehensive annual maintenance and breakdown restoration of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and power supply installations across the Mysore Division for a period of two-years covering 1,046 track kilometres (TKM) of electrification infrastructure and associated electrical assets.

The total contract value is Rs 27.67 crore (inclusive of GST), equivalent to approximately Rs 23.45 crore (excluding GST). Under the mandate, Texmaco will undertake routine, emergency, and preventive maintenance to ensure reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted operation of traction power systems across the division.

With this order, Texmaco's cumulative OHE and power supply maintenance portfolio expands to 3,702.62 TKM across multiple railway divisions and corridors of Indian Railways, including the Bengaluru Division and select sections of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, further strengthening its credentials in railway electrification services.

