Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

With effect from 16 February 2026

Mukand announced that Gurnam Singh shall cease to be Chief Executive Officer - Machine Building Division, due to his retirement, with effect from 16 February 2026. Vidyakant S. Mirje is appointed as Chief Executive Officer - Machine Building Division, w.e.f. 16 February 2026.

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Banks allowed to finance acquisitions up to 20% of their eligible capital base, says RBI

Desco Infratech spurts on bagging Rs 40-cr power & solar orders

Sensex jumps 149 pts; pharma shares in demand

Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares advance

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

