Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division
With effect from 16 February 2026Mukand announced that Gurnam Singh shall cease to be Chief Executive Officer - Machine Building Division, due to his retirement, with effect from 16 February 2026. Vidyakant S. Mirje is appointed as Chief Executive Officer - Machine Building Division, w.e.f. 16 February 2026.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST