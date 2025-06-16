Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators increase net longs

US dollar index speculators increase net longs

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

US dollar index speculators increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 1402 contracts in the data reported through June 10, 2025, showing an increase of 785 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

