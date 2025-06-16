Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee extends decline in opening trades on Monday as dollar gained appetite amid ongoing geo-political tensions. Moreover, oil prices up almost 1 percent after last week's 13 percent surge is also adding pressure on the counter. The domestic currency opened at Rs 86.16 per dollar and hit a low of 86.24 so far during the day. INR settles lower by 55 paise to 86.07 on Friday. Domestic equities could however support the counter as Asian stocks eked out modest gains this morning as a slew of data from China sent mixed signals about the economy. Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, tracking weak cues from global markets after Israel launched strikes against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories as part of efforts "to damage Iran's nuclear infrastructure, its ballistic missile factories and military capabilities." Markets also remained cautious on the U.S.-China trade deal. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intra-day low of 80,354.59 before recovering some ground to end the session down 573.28 points, or 0.70 percent, at 81,118.60 at weekend. The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 169.60 points, or 0.68 percent, at 24,718.60, after having hit a low of 24,473 earlier.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Shares may jump at opening bell

Shares may jump at opening bell

K&R Rail Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

K&R Rail Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon