Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Permits Advance Remittance for import of shipping vessel up to US$ 50 Million without bank guarantee

RBI Permits Advance Remittance for import of shipping vessel up to US$ 50 Million without bank guarantee

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a latest notification that with a view towards enhancing ease of doing business and keeping in view the sector-specific constraints, it has been decided to allow importers to make advance remittance for import of shipping vessel, without bank guarantee, or an unconditional, irrevocable standby Letter of Credit, up to US$ 50 million, subject to the conditions mentioned by the central bank.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Govt announces policy reforms to enhance Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Research

Govt announces policy reforms to enhance Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Research

Prime Minister welcomes launch of India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council

Prime Minister welcomes launch of India-Greece-Cyprus Business and Investment Council

Wholesale inflation tanks to 14-month low, vegetable prices see sharp contraction

Wholesale inflation tanks to 14-month low, vegetable prices see sharp contraction

Passenger vehicle sales grow 3.9% in April 2025, reports SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales grow 3.9% in April 2025, reports SIAM

Forex reserves edge up near record high

Forex reserves edge up near record high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon