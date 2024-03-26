Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures fell notably, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 679 contracts in the data reported through March 19, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 5507 net contracts.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pound Speculators Slightly Reduce Net Long Positions

Pound Speculative Longs Hold At Highest Since September 2023

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Dips Slightly

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

Lupin to sale trade generics biz to subsidiary on slump sale basis

India's Forex Reserves Rise $6.4 Billion To $642.5 Billion

UNO Minda edges higher after signing technical pact with EVSE-maker Starcharge

Eureka Forbes reports fire incident at one of its warehouses

Utilties shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon