US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures fell notably, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 679 contracts in the data reported through March 19, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 5507 net contracts.

