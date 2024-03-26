Sensex (    %)
                             
India's Forex Reserves Rise $6.4 Billion To $642.5 Billion

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased $6.396 billion to $642.492 billion for the week ended March 15, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen by $10.47 billion to $636.095 billion.
Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $6.034 billion to $568.386 billion, the data showed.
Gold reserves increased by $425 million to $51.14 billion during the week, the RBI said. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $65 million to $18.276 billion, the apex bank said.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by $129 million to $4.689 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Eureka Forbes reports fire incident at one of its warehouses

Utilties shares gain

Metal shares gain

RVNL jumps on inking MoU with Airports Authority of India

Sanghvi Movers incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Sangreen Renewables

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

