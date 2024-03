The company is in the process of ascertaining the cause of the fire and the quantum of damages to the stock which was kept at the warehouse. "We are not aware of any injuries or loss of life due to this incident", said the company.

Eureka Forbes reported a fire incident at one of its warehouses situated at Khasra No. 28/4 and 22/4, Near Om Dharma Kanta, Village Budhpur, Bijapur, North West Delhi 110036. The incident took place on 25 March 2024 at around 07:00 AM IST.