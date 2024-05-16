US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 349.89 points, or 0.88%, to 39,908. The S&P500 index climbed up 61.47 points, or 1.17%, to 5,308.15. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 231.21 points, or 1.4%, to fresh record of 16,742.39.
All 11 S&P500 sectors closed higher along with S&P500 index. Information technology sector was top performer, rising 2.29%, followed by real estate (up 1.69%), healthcare (up 1.44%), and utilities (up 1.41%) sectors.
ECONOMIC NEWS: Labor Department released consumer price report on Wednesday showing its consumer price index increased by 0.3% in April after rising by 0.4% in March. Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still rose by 0.3% in April after climbing by 0.4% in March. The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 3.4% in April from 3.5% in March. The annual rate of core consumer price growth decelerated to 3.6% in April from 3.8% in March.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a separate report showing retail sales in the U.S. virtually unchanged in April after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.6% in March. Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales edged up by 0.2% in April after jumping by 0.9% in March.
COMMODITY NEWS: Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday as International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth. Brent crude futures were down 0.6% at $81.84 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 0.6% to $77.52 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content