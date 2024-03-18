Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US stocks ease, focus shifts on Fed

Image

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
The US stocks closed lower on Friday, led by technology-related megacaps, while investors weighed the interest rate outlook ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Nasdaq slumped 1% while the S&P 500 slid 0.7%. Dow fell 0.5%. The major US stock indexes have backed off record highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important March monetary policy meeting. The US central bank is set to release its latest monetary policy decision and updated economic projections at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed a slight deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of March. The report said the consumer sentiment index edged down to 76.5 in March after falling to 76.9 in February. The slight decrease by the headline index partly reflected a modest deterioration in consumer expectations, as the index of consumer expectations slipped to 74.6 in March from 75.2 in February. Meanwhile, the report said the current economic conditions index came in at 79.4 in March, unchanged from the previous month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With manufacturing and mining output recovering from weather-related declines in January, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing a slight increase in U.S. industrial production in the month of February. The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in January. The uptick in production came as manufacturing climbed by 0.8 percent in February after slumping by 1.1 percent in January and mining output surged by 2.2 percent in February after plunging by 2.9 percent in January.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank; soundbox, card machines to work beyond Mar 15

Stocks edge up on cautious optimism before Fed move

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

Dollar Index Languishes Around 7-Week High As Fed Powell Dismisses Possibility Of Rate Cuts Anytime Soon

Australia Market tumbles after Fed dashes early rate cut hopes

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscribed 13.21 times

Stocks edge up on cautious optimism before Fed move

Poonawalla Fincorp rises on appointing Arvind Kapil as MD &amp; CEO

INR Settles Lower Amid Firm Dollar Overseas

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon