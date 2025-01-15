Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks see choppy moves, DOW gains half a percent

US stocks see choppy moves, DOW gains half a percent

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

US stocks saw choppy moves on Tuesday, with technology stocks continuing to struggle. The markets are also recovering from a weak start to the year, having declined from record highs in December. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 5,842.86 points on Tuesday, while the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.2% to 19,044.39 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 42,518.28 points. Sentiments were somewhat supported after the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down marginally.

Impressive strength was also visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent surge by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. In a key economic update, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand crept up by 0.2 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 percent in November. The annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 3.3 percent in December from 3.0 percent in November. The monthly uptick by producer prices was largely due to a sharp increase by energy prices, which spiked by 3.5 percent in December after coming in unchanged in November. Core producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy and trade services, inched up by 0.1 percent in December, matching the uptick seen in November.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maharashtra Scooters gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Maharashtra Scooters gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

NESCO gains on bagging contract from National Highways Logistics Management

NESCO gains on bagging contract from National Highways Logistics Management

Dollar index on back foot amid soft US PPI data; All eyes on inflation numbers

Dollar index on back foot amid soft US PPI data; All eyes on inflation numbers

JSW Energy gains as arm synchronises 350-MW unit at Utkal thermal power plant

JSW Energy gains as arm synchronises 350-MW unit at Utkal thermal power plant

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon