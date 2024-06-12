US Stocks waver near record ahead of inflation data, Fed meet

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 120.62 points, or 0.31%, to 38,747.42. The S&P500 index added 14.53 points, or 0.27%, to 5,375.32, new record closing highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 151.02 points, or 0.88%, to 17,343.55, new record closing highs.
Total 8 of 11 S&P500 sectors ended higher along with gain in the S&P500 Index. Utilities sector was top performers, rising 1.27%. Financial sector was bottom performer, falling 0.39%.
Shares of Apple surged by 7.3% to a record after unveiling new AI features that may drive users to upgrade their devices.
Crude oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors waited for US and China inflation data. Brent crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.67 a barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $77.69.
