Use AI to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in India's fast-growing digital economy: PHDCCI

Use AI to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in India's fast-growing digital economy: PHDCCI

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) brought together government leaders, industry experts, and top executives for a high-level conference on Harnessing AI to Combat Frauds and Counterfeits in Retail & E-commerce. The event focused on how Artificial Intelligence can be used to safeguard consumers, protect businesses, and strengthen trust in Indias fast-growing digital economy. Setting the broader context, Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI, spoke about the double-edged nature of AI. While Indias digital revolution has unlocked huge opportunities, it has also increased risks such as fraud, counterfeiting, and even deepfakes. Citing the Reserve Bank of Indias latest report, he noted that although the number of fraud cases fell, their total value jumped threefold to ₹36,000 crore in FY 2025. Artificial Intelligence is no longer optional- its already part of our lives. The challenge now is to ensure it is applied responsibly, transparently, and in a spirit of collaboration. Only then can we turn digital speed into digital safety, he said.

 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

