RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

RateGain expands partnership with Oracle

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Integrates its UNO Channel Manager into Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Distribution

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the expansion of its partnership with Oracle. This collaboration brings RateGain's next generation UNO Channel Manager, an advanced, integrated channel management solution, directly to Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Distribution. OPERA Cloud customers will be able to connect with RateGain's network of 400+ global demand partners within the OPERA Cloud Distribution environment.

By unlocking the power of RateGain's UNO Channel Manager, hotels can gain near real-time control over their distribution strategy with speed, scalability, and support. The integration enables precise rate and inventory management, reduces manual errors, helps eliminate overbookings, maintains rate parity, and accelerates access to new markets - giving hotels a competitive edge in a fast-changing and high-pressure distribution landscape.

 

Hotels today need solutions that are both stable and transformative, said Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Managing Director, RateGain. By making UNO Channel Manager available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and integrating with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Distribution, we can deliver a single, intelligent hub for hoteliers to help maximize revenue, optimize efficiency, and respond with agility to market shifts. This reinforces RateGain's leadership in distribution innovation and positions our customers for faster growth.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

