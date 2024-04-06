Indian Bank gross advances jumps 12% in Q4

Indian Bank announced that its gross advances increased 12.7% to Rs 5.34 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 6.89 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth 11% year on year (YoY) and 5.35% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA stood at Rs 2.82 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024, up 8.04% YoY and rose 8.46% QoQ.

The bank's total business as on 31 March 2023 was at Rs 12.23 lakh crore, registering a growth of 11.68% year on year (YoY) and 5.06% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 79.86% stake in the bank as on 30 September 2023.

Indian Bank reported 51.84% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,119.35 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,395.76 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 18.80% year on year to Rs 16,099.26 crore during the quarter.

The scrip advanced 1.50% to settle at Rs 534.60 on Friday, 05 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The bank's gross advances rose 4.70% last quarter over Rs 5.10 lakh crore as of 31 December 2023.