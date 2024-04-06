Sensex (    %)
                             
Indian Bank gross advances jumps 12% in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Indian Bank announced that its gross advances increased 12.7% to Rs 5.34 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 4.74 crore as of 31 March 2023.
The bank's gross advances rose 4.70% last quarter over Rs 5.10 lakh crore as of 31 December 2023.
The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 6.89 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024, recording a growth 11% year on year (YoY) and 5.35% quarter on quarter (QoQ).
CASA stood at Rs 2.82 lakh crore as of 31 March 2024, up 8.04% YoY and rose 8.46% QoQ.
The bank's total business as on 31 March 2023 was at Rs 12.23 lakh crore, registering a growth of 11.68% year on year (YoY) and 5.06% quarter on quarter (QoQ).
Indian Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 79.86% stake in the bank as on 30 September 2023.
Indian Bank reported 51.84% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,119.35 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,395.76 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 18.80% year on year to Rs 16,099.26 crore during the quarter.
The scrip advanced 1.50% to settle at Rs 534.60 on Friday, 05 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

