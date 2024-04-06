Sensex (    %)
                             
Godrej Consumer reports strong sales volume growth in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Godrej Consumer Products said that India organic business continued to deliver strong underlying volume growth at high-single digit with growth being broad-based across both Home Care and Personal Care.
The company said that demand in household insecticides has been subdued due to an extended winter in the North and East, GoodKnight Agarbatti launch was well received by consumers. Operating conditions in India continue to remain subdued.
Indonesia business continues to consistently deliver strong performance with doubledigit volume growth and sales growth.
The GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East) organic business delivered high single digit volume growth along with double-digit constant currency sales growth. However, due to Naira devaluation in January, sales in INR terms will see double-digit decline.
At a consolidated level (organic), the company expects to deliver underlying volume growth of high single digit and sales growth of mid-single digit driven largely by currency volatility. EBITDA (including forex) margin continues to expand year-on-year despite increased media investments. Reported underlying volume growth is expected to be in double-digit.
Regarding East Africa Re-organisation, the transaction has been largely completed as of 31st March 2024. In Q4, the expected impact on revenue is Rs 70 crores. The impact of re-organisation is likely to be positive on cash flows.
Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.
The companys consolidated net profit rose 6.35% to Rs 581.06 crore on 1.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,622.80 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products rose 2.77% to settle at Rs 1,209.35 on Friday, 6 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

