Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.79% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.19 16 OPM %50.0026.32 -PBDT0.090.02 350 PBT0.090.02 350 NP0.090.02 350
