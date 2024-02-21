Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Utilties shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 55.56 points or 1% at 5499.57 at 13:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3.14%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.98%),PTC India Ltd (down 2.4%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 2.21%),SJVN Ltd (down 2.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.92%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.85%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.81%), and NHPC Ltd (down 1.78%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.49%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.39 or 0.03% at 73037.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 22204.1.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.14 points or 0% at 45925.42.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.56 points or 0.28% at 13578.37.
On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 1956 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

Utilties shares gain

INR Exhibits Least Volatility Among Major Currencies In January, Notes RBI

Ericsson and Airtel demonstrate 5G high-band functionality on Airtel network

Transport Corporation of India allots 17,475 equity shares under ESOP

Patel Engineering JV wins Rs 525.36 cr project of Govt. of Telangana

TVS Motor (Singapore) pays balance consideration of EUR 1 million to Killwatt GmbH

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon