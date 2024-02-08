Sensex (    %)
                        
Utilties shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 87.11 points or 1.59% at 5565.45 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.03%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.83%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.55%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.22%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 3.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SJVN Ltd (up 3.06%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.91%), CESC Ltd (up 2.85%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.8%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.53%).
On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 5%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 4.97%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.97%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.57 or 0.11% at 72232.57.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.2% at 21974.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.57 points or 0.22% at 46585.22.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.38 points or 0.73% at 13739.53.
On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

