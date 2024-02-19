Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 57.13 points or 1.05% at 5505.25 at 09:34 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, SJVN Ltd (up 5.56%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.97%),NHPC Ltd (up 4.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PTC India Ltd (up 3.02%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.95%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.6%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.22%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.81%).

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 1.2%), CESC Ltd (down 0.79%), and Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 8.99 or 0.01% at 72435.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 21.35 points or 0.1% at 22062.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 365.8 points or 0.8% at 46025.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.38 points or 0.44% at 13653.55.

On BSE,2216 shares were trading in green, 1066 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

