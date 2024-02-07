Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 39.8 points or 0.73% at 5477.47 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (up 5%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 5%),SJVN Ltd (up 4.8%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.45%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.79%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 3.41%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.24%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.54%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (down 3.16%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.45%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.39%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 109.29 or 0.15% at 72295.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.05 points or 0.18% at 21968.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 378.9 points or 0.82% at 46686.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.23 points or 0.36% at 13540.11.

On BSE,2209 shares were trading in green, 922 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News