Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 10:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 8.03 points or 0.15% at 5409.69 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.49%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 4.46%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 2.78%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.65%),NHPC Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.6%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 0.2%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.19%), CESC Ltd (up 0.11%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.47%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 1.56%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.45%) moved lower.

 

At 09:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 240.01 or 0.44% at 54808.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.9 points or 0.25% at 15858.92.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Shakti Pumps up 4%, hits record as board to consider fundraising on Jan 7

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 live cricket score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 4th Test Day 5: Pant, Jaiswal deny Aussies wicket; IND 112-3 at Tea

demat market share stock

Ventive Hospitality IPO listing: Shares list at 11% premium on bourses

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 250pts to 78,450; Nifty at 23,750; IT, Auto, financials drag

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE: Case filed against Prashant Kishor after cops, civil service aspirants clash in Bihar

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.35 points or 0.37% at 23726.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was down 274.54 points or 0.35% at 78424.53.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1941 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IL&FS Eng bags order worth Rs 303-cr from Ceigall India

IL&FS Eng bags order worth Rs 303-cr from Ceigall India

Kothari Products edges higher after board OKs bonus share issue proposal

Kothari Products edges higher after board OKs bonus share issue proposal

Sobha Ltd Slides 2%

Sobha Ltd Slides 2%

JSW Energy Ltd Spikes 6.42%

JSW Energy Ltd Spikes 6.42%

Aether Industries commissions 15 MW solar power project for captive consumption

Aether Industries commissions 15 MW solar power project for captive consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon