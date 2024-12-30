Business Standard

Power stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 2.86 points or 0.04% at 6990.34 at 09:33 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.49%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.73%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.65%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.65%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.03%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.04%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.81%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.73%) turned lower.

At 09:33 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 240.01 or 0.44% at 54808.11.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.9 points or 0.25% at 15858.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.35 points or 0.37% at 23726.05078125.

The BSE Sensex index was down 274.54 points or 0.35% at 78424.53.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1941 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

