Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Utilities index rising 78.16 points or 1.2% at 6595.37 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 7.4%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 4.25%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.55%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were EMS Ltd (up 2.22%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.79%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.13%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.96%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.82%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 5.08%), PTC India Ltd (down 4.12%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.41%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 56.68 or 0.1% at 56972.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.1 points or 0.5% at 16945.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 227.4 points or 0.9% at 25604.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 766.4 points or 0.92% at 83714.63.

On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 1235 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

