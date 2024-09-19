Business Standard
Jammu-Kashmir polls: PM Modi to address rallies in Srinagar & Katra today

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies are critical for the BJP to strengthen its foothold in the region and engage voters ahead of the decisive polls

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold two major election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold two major election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (September 19). As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign efforts for the upcoming elections in the state, PM Modi’s first rally will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar, where a crowd of approximately 30,000 BJP supporters is anticipated. Senior party leader Mohammad Anwar Khan has been assigned responsibility for organising the event.

Following his appearance in Srinagar, Modi will travel to Katra to address a second gathering aimed at bolstering support for BJP candidates in the region. These rallies are a critical component of the BJP's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the region and engage voters ahead of the decisive election. The next phases of voting for the Jammu and Kashmir elections are set for September 25 and October 1, with the counting of ballots scheduled for October 8. 
 

Elections mark first since Article 370 abrogation

The elections are particularly significant as they are the first since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Initial voter turnout for the first phase of the Assembly elections held on Wednesday (September 18) was similar to 2014 levels. The Election Commission reported a provisional turnout of over 61 per cent across 24 constituencies spanning seven districts by late evening. Turnout figures could rise slightly due to some polling stations being located in remote regions, such as those in the Pir Panjal range.

Voter turnout in key areas

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, the voter turnout in these districts stood at 60.19 per cent. This time, the elections include two new seats in Doda and Kishtwar districts, added after the delimitation process in 2022.

While voter participation in the militancy-affected Shopian district saw an uptick, there was a slight drop in Pulwama. The most significant decline was observed in Shangus-Anantnag, where voter turnout fell to 52.94 per cent, compared to 68.78 per cent a decade ago.

This time, the National Conference and the Congress party have entered into a pre-poll alliance to contest the elections jointly.

The BJP has yet to win a seat in the Kashmir Valley, where 47 constituencies are up for grabs. The party has fielded candidates in 19 constituencies, fewer than in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Jammu-Kashmir elections: Security tightens

Security forces remain on high alert, with increased patrols and numerous checkpoints established across Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir to avoid any compromise with the law and order situation in the valley.


