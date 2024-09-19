Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power stocks rise

Power stocks rise

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Power stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Power index increasing 90.94 points or 1.09% at 8429.84 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Power index, NTPC Ltd (up 3.55%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.79%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.2%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.96%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.2%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.1%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 3.41%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.02%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.
 
At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 56.68 or 0.1% at 56972.61.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.1 points or 0.5% at 16945.53.
The Nifty 50 index was up 227.4 points or 0.9% at 25604.95.

More From This Section

Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares rise

Market opens at fresh life high; all sectors in green

Market opens at fresh life high; all sectors in green

Ion Exchange spurts on bagging Rs 161-cr order from Adani Power

Ion Exchange spurts on bagging Rs 161-cr order from Adani Power

Wockhardt's investigational drug, Zaynich demonstrates its ability to manage complex infections

Wockhardt's investigational drug, Zaynich demonstrates its ability to manage complex infections

Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Praveg secures a LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

The BSE Sensex index was up 766.4 points or 0.92% at 83714.63.
On BSE,1897 shares were trading in green, 1235 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600pts at record 83,600, Nifty above 25,500 on 50bps cut

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma departs early

IT stocks. Photo: iStock

Why did Mphasis, Nifty IT gain up to 4% after US Fed cut rates by 50 bps?

IPO

Northern Arc Capital IPO closes today; GMP up 60%; should you subscribe?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.70 against US dollar during early trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon