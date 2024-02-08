Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 86.31 points or 1.32% at 6619.97 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 7.03%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.83%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.89%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.82%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.71%), Siemens Ltd (up 0.37%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.12%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.12%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.66%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 80.57 or 0.11% at 72232.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.05 points or 0.2% at 21974.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.57 points or 0.22% at 46585.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.38 points or 0.73% at 13739.53.

On BSE,1835 shares were trading in green, 1294 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

