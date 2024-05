Powered by Capital Market - Live News

India's domestic air traffic edged up 2.4% on year to 132 lakh passengers in April 2024, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). However, domestic air traffic slipped slightly in April when compared with March 2024 when the traffic stood at 133.68 lakh passengers.