V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 1342.77 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 36.20% to Rs 257.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 4856.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4127.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 44.48% to Rs 76.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 1342.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1139.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.