V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
V-Mart Retail has allotted 5,95,30,353 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) new fully paid up equity share of ₹ 10/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹ 10/- each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 23 June 2025, the 'Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease, Nifty above 25,200 level; VIX tanks 3.50%

H.G. Infra Engg rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 118-cr defence project

US dollar index speculative position slumps to 6-month low

PSU OMCs advance after crude oil slips

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

