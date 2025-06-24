Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for biosimilar Dyrupeg

CuraTeQ Biologics receives UK MHRA approval for biosimilar Dyrupeg

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Aurobindo Pharma announced that CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has obtained marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg, its pegylated filgrastim biosimilar version.

Earlier in April 2025, Dyrupeg received marketing authorization in the European Union from the European Commission (EC). This is CuraTeQ's third biosimilar to be approved by MHRA after the approval of Bevqolva in December 2024 and Zefylti in May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Asahi India Glass appoints director

Board of Asahi India Glass appoints director

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 6.96 times

Globe Civil Projects IPO subscribed 6.96 times

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 8%

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 8%

Kalpataru IPO subscribed 9%

Kalpataru IPO subscribed 9%

Muthoot Finance allots 4,585 equity shares under ESOP

Muthoot Finance allots 4,585 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon