Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail rallies after total sales rises 17% YoY to Rs 780 cr in Q4

V-Mart Retail rallies after total sales rises 17% YoY to Rs 780 cr in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

V-Mart Retail jumped 3.80% to Rs 3,062.85 after the company's total sales climbed 17% to Rs 780 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 669 crore in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, V-marts total sales increased 18% YoY to Rs 772 crore, while sales from the LimeRoad digital marketplace fell 47% YoY to Rs 8 crore.

Income from LimeRoad digital marketplace of Rs 8 crore represents the commission income charged from sellers on the Net Merchandising Value (NMV) of Rs 23 crore.

The company's same store sales growth (SSSG) stood at 8% for the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

During the quarter, the company has opened 13 new stores and closed 4 stores. The 13 new stores include, four stores in Uttar Pradesh, two stores each in Bihar and Jharkhand and one store each in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Tamil Nadu.

 

In FY25, the companys revenue excluding LimeRoad digital marketplace jumped 18% YoY to Rs 3,213 crore. The firm's SSSG for the year stood at 11%.

V-Mart is an omni-retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana.

The companys standalone net profit surged 153.7% to Rs 71.63 crore in Q3 FY25, as compared with Rs 28.23 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 15.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,026.73 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

