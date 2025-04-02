Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 2.27%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Surges 2.27%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 5.79% over last one month compared to 3.05% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.28% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 2.27% today to trade at Rs 1184. The BSE Realty index is up 0.78% to quote at 6449.94. The index is up 3.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 0.86% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 0.85% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 13.79 % over last one year compared to the 3.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 5.79% over last one month compared to 3.05% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4669 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37433 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nasdaq Surges 150 Points as Software Stocks Shine; Dow Slightly Lower

Nasdaq Surges 150 Points as Software Stocks Shine; Dow Slightly Lower

Paras Defence signs MoU with MicroCon Vision

Paras Defence signs MoU with MicroCon Vision

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Zaggle Prepaid, V-Mart Retail

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor India, Zaggle Prepaid, V-Mart Retail

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth weak

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth weak

Adani Ports handles all-time high cargo volume in Mar'25

Adani Ports handles all-time high cargo volume in Mar'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon