Central Bank of India Slides 10.75%

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Central Bank of India has lost 12.09% over last one month compared to 12.36% gain in BSE PSU index and 4.28% rise in the SENSEX

Central Bank of India fell 10.75% today to trade at Rs 36.93. The BSE PSU index is down 0.59% to quote at 17995.54. The index is up 12.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rites Ltd decreased 2.67% and Bharat Electronics Ltd lost 2.62% on the day. The BSE PSU index went down 4.75 % over last one year compared to the 3.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Central Bank of India has lost 12.09% over last one month compared to 12.36% gain in BSE PSU index and 4.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 72.99 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 36.76 on 02 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

