V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 2.68 croreNet profit of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.682.31 16 OPM %34.70-16.45 -PBDT0.79-0.51 LP PBT0.52-0.77 LP NP0.52-0.85 LP
