Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.61% to Rs 19.42 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 15.60% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.4221.25 -9 OPM %7.476.21 -PBDT1.811.35 34 PBT1.611.15 40 NP1.261.09 16
