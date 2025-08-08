Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 1.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 1.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 1.82% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.671.67 0 OPM %61.0861.08 -PBDT0.730.74 -1 PBT0.720.73 -1 NP0.540.55 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

