Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 89.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 451.74 croreNet profit of Mangalam Cement rose 89.10% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 451.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 380.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales451.74380.57 19 OPM %16.647.80 -PBDT69.2945.02 54 PBT49.1426.34 87 NP32.2617.06 89
