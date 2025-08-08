Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 89.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 89.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 451.74 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Cement rose 89.10% to Rs 32.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 451.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 380.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales451.74380.57 19 OPM %16.647.80 -PBDT69.2945.02 54 PBT49.1426.34 87 NP32.2617.06 89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen flat for the week amid cautious BOJ tone and rising inflation

Yen flat for the week amid cautious BOJ tone and rising inflation

Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Apollo Tyres slides after Q1 PAT slumps 96% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 264 cr

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 PAT climbs 49% YoY to Rs 264 cr

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the June 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit declines 19.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 217.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 217.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon