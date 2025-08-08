Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %77.2725.00 -PBDT0.170.05 240 PBT0.170.05 240 NP0.170.05 240
