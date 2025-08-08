Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.20 10 OPM %77.2725.00 -PBDT0.170.05 240 PBT0.170.05 240 NP0.170.05 240

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 1.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2025 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 89.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Yen flat for the week amid cautious BOJ tone and rising inflation

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

