Va Tech Wabag bags its first project in Kuwait

VA TECH WABAG (WABAG) has secured the Design, Build, Operate (DBO) contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System - Stage II in Kuwait, from the Ministry of Electricity, Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE), Kuwait.

This prestigious order marks WABAG's maiden entry into Kuwait and further consolidates its leadership and expanding footprint across the GCC region.

This project will be executed through an unincorporated Joint Venture (JV) led by WABAG, in association with Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company K.S.C. (HEISCO), as the JV partner.

The project entails the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 60 MIGD (approximately 272 MLD) Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant featuring a state-of-the-art Recarbonation System, scheduled to be completed over a period of 36 months. The contract includes a five-year Operation & Maintenance period, ensuring long-term reliability and operational excellence. The facility will employ advanced desalination technologies to deliver high quality potable water, thereby addressing Kuwait's rising water demand and reinforcing the nation's water security.

Further underscoring its commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates Solar Photovoltaic (PV) systems to partially meet the plant's energy requirements, supporting Kuwait's renewable energy ambitions and contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

This landmark order further cements WABAG's leadership in the desalination sector and deepens its strong foothold across the GCC region. It reaffirms WABAG's capability to deliver large-scale, technologically advanced desalination solutions that contribute to sustainable water management and bolster long-term water security.