Friday, June 19, 2026 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicate flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty indicate flat start for equities

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 10.50 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Investors will be closely tracking RIL's 49th AGM on June 19, with expectations running high around a potential listing of Jio Platforms, updates on artificial intelligence initiatives, progress in the group's new energy ventures and expansion plans for its retail business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will hold its 49th AGM virtually from 2 pm IST. The meeting comes as Reliance accelerates its shift from a traditional oil-to-chemicals business into a diversified technology, consumer and clean-energy powerhouse.

Institutional Flows:

 

Also Read

Ahead of RIL AGM: The Mukesh Ambani group stock rose marginally in early trade on Friday.

Reliance stock up marginally ahead of AGM; bucks weak market trend

Vikram Dev Dutt, Coal secy

Coal gasification projects worth ₹65,000 cr under execution: Coal secy

Stock Market LIVE

Nifty IT index cracks 6%; TCS, Infy, TechM, LTM, HCL Tech plunge up to 8%

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts, Nifty below 24,000; Nifty IT falls to over 3-yr low

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices fall as tankers resume transit through Strait of Hormuz

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,025.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.81 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 47,903.16 crore so far in June (till 18 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday even as as peace in the Middle ​East with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz pulled oil prices even lower and eased inflation fears.

Mainland China and Hong Kong's stock markets are closed for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Taiwan ​was also on holiday.

The U.S. dollar was ‌on a tear, hovering near a 13-month high on its major peers, after a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve led markets to price in more than one rate hike this year.

As per reports, oil tankers have started sailing ​through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States lifted its blockade on Iran on Thursday as an interim deal to end the three-month ​war took effect. Brent crude futures dropped 1% on Friday to $79.03 a barrel, and were down 9.5% for the week.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, staging a comeback after the Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year a move that sparked a sell-off in equities during the previous session.

The S&P 500 added 1.08%, closing at 7,500.58, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.91% to 26,517.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to end at 51,564.70.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices extended their gains for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical sentiment and positive global cues. The Nifty recovered from an intraday low of 24,036.95 to close above the 24,150 mark.

Healthcare, banking and financial stocks led the gains, while IT shares remained under pressure. Investor sentiment was aided by a decline in Brent crude prices, optimism over progress in US-Iran peace efforts, a resumption in foreign institutional investor buying and a drop in India VIX, signalling lower market volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 254.36 points or 0.33% to 77,409.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.30 points or 0.34% to 24,168. In five sessions, the Sensex jumped 4.85% and Nifty climbed 4.35%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jubilant Pharmova's Spokane facility gets USFDA inspection with 8 observations

Jubilant Pharmova's Spokane facility gets USFDA inspection with 8 observations

Tiger Logistics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr import break-bulk logistics contract from BHEL

Tiger Logistics gains on bagging Rs 4-cr import break-bulk logistics contract from BHEL

VA Tech WABAG rises after bagging mega SWRO Desalination Order in Kuwait

VA Tech WABAG rises after bagging mega SWRO Desalination Order in Kuwait

Infosys Ltd Slips 7.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 5.35%

Infosys Ltd Slips 7.21%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 5.35%

HFCL Ltd Spikes 4.98%

HFCL Ltd Spikes 4.98%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayNSE IPO Shareholders ListVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance