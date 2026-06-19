GIFT Nifty indicate flat start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 10.50 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Investors will be closely tracking RIL's 49th AGM on June 19, with expectations running high around a potential listing of Jio Platforms, updates on artificial intelligence initiatives, progress in the group's new energy ventures and expansion plans for its retail business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will hold its 49th AGM virtually from 2 pm IST. The meeting comes as Reliance accelerates its shift from a traditional oil-to-chemicals business into a diversified technology, consumer and clean-energy powerhouse.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,025.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,516.81 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 47,903.16 crore so far in June (till 18 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday even as as peace in the Middle ​East with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz pulled oil prices even lower and eased inflation fears.

Mainland China and Hong Kong's stock markets are closed for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Taiwan ​was also on holiday.

The U.S. dollar was ‌on a tear, hovering near a 13-month high on its major peers, after a hawkish turn from the Federal Reserve led markets to price in more than one rate hike this year.

As per reports, oil tankers have started sailing ​through the Strait of Hormuz after the United States lifted its blockade on Iran on Thursday as an interim deal to end the three-month ​war took effect. Brent crude futures dropped 1% on Friday to $79.03 a barrel, and were down 9.5% for the week.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, staging a comeback after the Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year a move that sparked a sell-off in equities during the previous session.

The S&P 500 added 1.08%, closing at 7,500.58, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.91% to 26,517.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to end at 51,564.70.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices extended their gains for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices, improving geopolitical sentiment and positive global cues. The Nifty recovered from an intraday low of 24,036.95 to close above the 24,150 mark.

Healthcare, banking and financial stocks led the gains, while IT shares remained under pressure. Investor sentiment was aided by a decline in Brent crude prices, optimism over progress in US-Iran peace efforts, a resumption in foreign institutional investor buying and a drop in India VIX, signalling lower market volatility.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 254.36 points or 0.33% to 77,409.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.30 points or 0.34% to 24,168. In five sessions, the Sensex jumped 4.85% and Nifty climbed 4.35%.

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