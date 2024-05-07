Sonata Software consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 2191.61 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 31.73% to Rs 308.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 8613.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7449.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sonata Software declined 3.00% to Rs 110.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 2191.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1913.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.