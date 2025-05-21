Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Va Tech Wabag standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 34.54% to Rs 1038.50 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 37.50% to Rs 99.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.54% to Rs 1038.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 771.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.06% to Rs 271.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 2873.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2509.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1038.50771.90 35 2873.802509.70 15 OPM %13.1614.10 -13.4613.88 - PBDT131.4098.40 34 364.50320.20 14 PBT130.6097.10 35 361.50316.00 14 NP99.0072.00 38 271.30235.80 15

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

