Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Euro 78 million in Zambia

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

From Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) continues to expand its presence and strengthen its leadership position in the African Continent with Design, Build & Operate (DBO) order worth ~ Euro 78 Million from Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company (LWSC), multi-laterally funded by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Kreditanstalt f Wiederaufbau (KfW) of Germany. This strategic win marks WABAG's entry into Zambia, further strengthening its presence in Africa and reinforcing its role as a comprehensive water solutions provider in the continent.

Under this DBO contract, WABAG will execute the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) of two advanced Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) a 54 MLD WWTP and a 19 MLD WWTP located in Ngwerere and Chunga, Zambia. The EPC phase will span 36 months, followed by 24 months of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) to ensure sustainable performance and efficiency. Majority of the energy needs of the WWTPs will be sustainably met through green energy sources, utilizing a combination of biogas and solar power.

 

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

